Netflix is making plans to stop password sharing

Netflix is likely to come after you if you are sharing your password with too many people giving them access to the platform’s services without having to pay.

It’s common to ask family and friends to share their password so that one account can be used by multiple people to binge-watch shows and movies. Sometimes the password is shared beyond households too.

According to Netflix’s terms and conditions, “Any content viewed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

The streaming service is apparently planning to start cracking down on password sharing in the future.

The company discussed the issue in Netflix’s quarterly earnings call and said it’s aware of it. Product chief Greg Peters, however, said there was no clear timeline for trying to stop account-sharing.

“We continue to monitor [password sharing],” he said. “We’ll continue to look at the situation and we’ll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that, but we’ve got no big plans at this point in time in terms of doing something different there.”

The announcement comes at a time when Walt Disney is gearing up to launch it’s very own streaming service, Disney Plus.

