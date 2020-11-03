Netflix’s ‘You’ officially starts production on season 3

Fans of Joe Goldberg and his murderous antics will ‘wolf’ this announcement!

Production on the hit Netflix series, starring Penn Badgley as series protagonist Joe Goldberg, has officially kicked off. The announcement came from Netflix on their official Twitter handle with a sinister warning.

“We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production,” read the announcement, with a photo of Badgley posing with a mask that read ‘HELLO YOU’ covering his face.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

The show, based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels of the same name, follows bookstore manager Goldberg as he turns into a serial killer through the course of the series, simultaneously pursuing uninformed love interests. It first premiered on Netflix in December 2018 after running on Lifetime.

Season 2 opened to positive reviews from fans and critics, and followed Kepnes’ second book Hidden Bodies. It followed Joe from New York to Los Angeles, where he meets a new love interest, Love Quinn, who has secrets of her own.

Netflix first announced the third season in January 2020, roughly a month after season 2 dropped in December 2019. While not much has been revealed, it is expected to take off from where season 2 ended: Love pregnant with Joe’s child and Joe eyeing their neighbour.

