Netherlands will support Pakistan over FATF: ambassador  

ISLAMABAD: Netherlands on Tuesday reaffirmed its firm support to Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to the details, Netherlands ambassador to Pakistan Willem Wouter Plomp extended the support during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad.

The envoy appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan to check money laundering and terror financing, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said there is great scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands in the area of agriculture.

The ambassador maintained that his country can assist Pakistan in enhancing production of potatoes, dairy farming and cultivation of flowers on commercial basis Willem Wouter Plomp said the investors of his country are also interested to invest in Pakistan.

In his remarks, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser urged Netherlands to play its role in getting stopped human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and striving for durable peace in the region.

The speaker said Pakistan wants to strengthen its relations with Netherlands through parliamentary diplomacy.

Read More: FATF likely to vote on Pakistan’s exit from grey list tomorrow: sources

Earlier in the day, a session of Financial Action Task Force was underway in Paris to discuss Pakistan’s exit from its grey list and the voting is expected to be held on February 19 (tomorrow).

Sources had told ARY News that the FATF’s plenary and working group meetings had completed the review of performance report presented by the Pakistani officials, whereas, the task force is likely to hold voting tomorrow.

The institution had expressed satisfaction over the performance report as the country had completed the implementation of all recommendations besides being supported by China, Turkey, Malaysia and other states.

