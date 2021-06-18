Netizens struggle to spot tiger in iconic forest image

Netizens are scratching their heads as they try to find a tiger ‘hidden’ in an iconic image taken at Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve.

Clicked by forest guard Zakhuma Don, the image is “the first photographic record of a tiger” in the reserve in seven years, according to Sanctuary Asia magazine as it was previously declared a “tiger reserve without tigers” after the 2018 census found no proof of the animal at the reserve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanctuary Asia (@sanctuaryasia)



However, this viral image proves otherwise. The picture was posted by the magazine on social media and soon had people talking because it’s not easy to find the animal as it camouflaged like a pro.

Zakhuma set up the camera trap in February 2021 and retrieved it three months later in mid-May. When going through the images, he found the picture of the tiger and sent it forward to the authorities for confirmation.

Read More: Pair of Persian leopards spotted for the first time in Pakistan

Wildlife Institute of India’s Department of Endangered Species Management ultimately confirmed that Zakhuma has indeed photographed a tiger in Dampa.

Soon the photo was shared on social media, the netizens found it difficult to spot the animal in the image and shared the time they took to spot it.

Comments

comments