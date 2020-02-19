MQM-P has never done politicking for assembly seats: Khalid Maqbool

Former federal minister for Information Technology, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday said that his party has never done politics for government offices or assembly seats, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media today, the MQM-P leader said that he and his party held a separate viewpoint from the federal party to what the problems of the country are and what can be the possible solutions to them.

Siddiqui said that the current regime has spent 1.5 years to take its decisions, he and his party are obligated to highlight the issues being faced by a common man.

Expressing dismay, Siddiqui said that whatever was promised with regards to the province of Sindh by the federal government has remained in the papers only and awaits material implementation.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui added that MQM-P puts in a lot of work and effort for the people and does not brag about their accomplishments or display it to the gallery.

Speaking about the toxic gas spread at the port area of Kemari, Karachi Siddiqui said that it was incumbent upon the relevant authorities to bring facts pertaining to the matter upon the table.

