Never interfered in any other’s domain, says chief justice

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday said neither he ever interfered in any other’s domain, nor he had any such intention, ARY News reported.

“I founded judicial activism with good intention. I might have been strict but only for the rule of law,” Saqib Nisar said while addressing the farewell dinner held by Lahore High Court Bar.



He said purpose of launching judicial activism was not to withdraw anybody’s powers.

The top justice said respect for the judiciary had reduced because people did not get swift justice. He asked judges to perform their duties by considering it a service to the nation rather than a job.

“It is not a level of the high court that it hear cases of registration of an FIR. A high court is supposed to hear cases of high level,” he said while pointing out towards weaknesses of judiciary system and courts.

The CJP said only two cases had remained in the supreme judicial council today. “We are ourselves conducting our accountability, hopefully, bar councils will also do the same.”

He said he would not let cases become noose around judges’ neck.

The chief justice said he was going to give the nation a big gift in the form of police reforms.

