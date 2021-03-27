August, 1896, Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event !

HBO drama series ‘The Nevers’ debuts with its first season with six episodes beginning on Sunday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT).

August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger.

It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

Rounding out this genre-bending drama’s acclaimed cast are, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Pip Torrens, Ben Chaplin, Denis O’Hare, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, Anna Devlin, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Vinnie Heaven and Nick Frost.

Episodes include:

Episode 1: “Pilot”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, APRIL 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m ET/PT)

Series premiere. London, 1899. Three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips them with extraordinary abilities, Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) work to protect their kind from widespread, deepening antipathy. Meanwhile, police inspector Frank Mundi (Ben Chaplin) investigates a string of murders at the hands of a reportedly Touched and highly dangerous serial killer named Maladie (Amy Manson).

Written & directed by Joss Whedon.

Episode 2: “Exposure”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, APRIL 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m ET/PT)

With the city reeling from Maladie’s (Amy Manson) opera debut, Mundi (Ben Chaplin) takes a personal stake in tracking her down, while Amalia (Laura Donnelly) launches an investigation of her own. Meanwhile, the charitable Lavinia Bidlow (Olivia Williams) seeks to destigmatize the Touched at a society event, Hugo Swann (James Norton) enlists Lavinia’s younger brother Augie (Tom Riley) to help monetize his illicit enterprise, and a deranged doctor (Denis O’Hare) conducts a series of experiments.

Written by Jane Espenson; Directed by Joss Whedon.

Episode 3: “Ignition”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, APRIL 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m ET/PT)

Penance (Ann Skelly) creates an amplifier to spread Mary’s (Eleanor Tomlinson) hope-inspiring song across the city – but first, Mary (Tomlinson) must find her elusive voice. As danger mounts against her group, Amalia (Laura Donnelly) propositions an unlikely ally and sets out to expand the Orphanage’s reach. Swann (James Norton) further entangles Augie (Tom Riley) and Mundi (Ben Chaplin) in his business affairs.

Written by Kevin Lau; Directed by David Semel.

Episode 4: “Undertaking”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m ET/PT)

While Mundi (Ben Chaplin) seeks justice, Amalia (Laura Donnelly) and her most trusted advisors make a list of potential enemies. Harriet (Kiran Sonia Sawar), Primrose (Anna Devlin), and the other Orphans attempt to decipher a message. Later, Amalia (Donnelly) exposes an unexpected threat.

Written by Madhuri Shekar; Directed by David Semel.

Episode 5: “Hanged”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m ET/PT)

As the city buzzes with anticipation over a pending execution, Penance (Ann Skelly) grapples with a moral calling at odds with Amalia’s (Laura Donnelly) plan. With the two women at a crossroads, the Orphans must decide whom to follow.

Written by Melissa Iqbal; Directed by Joss Whedon.

Episode 6: “True” (Part One Finale)

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m ET/PT)

After Amalia’s (Laura Donnelly) origin story is revealed, a long-awaited reunion crystallizes the Orphans’ mission.

Written by Jane Espenson; Directed by Zetna Fuentes.

The Nevers Part One of the first season is executive produced by Joss Whedon, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett. Daniel S. Kaminsky co-executive produces.

