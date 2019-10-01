Federal govt considering to change attorney general: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is mulling to change the attorney general of Pakistan and considering names for the key post where Naeem Bukhari is among the top contenders, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Advocate Naeem Bukhari is expected to be appointed as Attorney General of Pakistan if the decision gets approval from the federal government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is willing to appoint the renowned lawyer for the top post while Naeem Bukhari had also already held a meeting with the premier.

It is likely for another meeting to be held between PM Imran Khan and Naeem Bukhari Advocate on Tuesday (today) or Wednesday (tomorrow), sources added.

The lawyer is likely to be appointed as attorney general of Pakistan by the federal government this week. However, sources revealed that Bukhari has shown no interest to assume charge of the attorney general’s office.

Bukhari is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court (SC) who had fought many high-profile cases including Panama Papers’ case against the Sharif family, whereas, he is also known as a famous television personality.

It may be noted here that Anwar Mansoor Khan is currently performing duties as the attorney general of Pakistan after being appointed on August 18 last year.

