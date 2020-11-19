New app to help cat owners decipher their pet’s meow

CHICAGO: In an unbelievable development, a new app has been launched that helps cat owners decipher what their pet is say saying.

According to the details, the app, MeowTalk listens to the sounds coming from your cat and then, it tries to identify what it means, including some that are specifically associated with their owners.

The app uses artificial intelligence software to better understand the animal’s voice. MeowTalk can monitor the sounds of at least 10 cats, Fox8 reported.

The app allows users to record their cat’s meow and decodes what it means, but the ultimate goal is a smart collar that will translate with a voice response.

The technology is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

