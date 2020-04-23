Web Analytics
88 new cases, 41 recover as KP sees two more coronavirus deaths

KP coronavirus

PESHAWAR: 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, taking the provincial tally to 1,541, according to the health department.

It said 31 of the new cases were confirmed from quarantine centres for Torkham and international flight returnees.

Two more deaths were recorded, pushing the number of people who have so far died from the disease to 85.

The health department said 41 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of people recuperating to 455.

Sindh reported 298 more cases of the novel coronavirus today, raising the total number of patients in the province to 3,671.

Whereas, Punjab saw 116 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 4,761.

55 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Balochistan, raising the total number of cases in the province to 607.

