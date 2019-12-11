PM Imran resolves to open new chapter of Pak-Russia friendship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed resolve to open a new chapter in relations between Pakistan and Russia, ARY News reported.

PM Imran expressed these sentiment during a meeting with a Russian delegation led by Minister for Industry and Trade of Russia Denis V Manturov.

Minister for Industry & Trade of Russia H.E Mr. Denis V Manturov along with delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.Minister for EAD Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman BOI Syed Zubair Haider Gilani were also present during the meeting. Posted by Imran Khan (official) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Expressing satisfaction over the deepening ties between Islamabad and Moscow , the prime minister hoped that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

He noted that both the countries will enhance cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, aviation, railways, energy, oil and gas.

The prime minister stated that he looked forward to his visit to Russia next year.

On the occasion, the Russian delegation conveyed special greetings of President Putin, which were warmly reciprocated by PM Imran.

The Russian minister briefed the Prime Minister on the range of subjects discussed during the 6th session of Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission held earlier during the day.

He affirmed Russia’s desire for stronger ties with Pakistan and agreed that vast potential existed for enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy, aviation, industry, railways and agriculture sectors.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on economy and finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Hammad Azhar and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: Russia’s minister, COAS show resolve to enhance bilateral ties

Earlier in the day, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russian Federation, Denis Valentinovich Manturov had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional situation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Both the leaders had reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations for peace, stability and economic prosperity of the region, the statement had read.

Comments

comments