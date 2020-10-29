New Commander Karachi calls on CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: New Commander of Karachi, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul, on Thursday called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister congratulated the Command Karachi on his new posting.

Murad Ali Shah during the meeting said that he wanted a cadet college in Sujawal district of Sindh. ” The cadet college will provide an opportunity of quality education to the children of fishermen,” Shah said.

The Command Karachi assured his wholehearted cooperation to the chief minister for the new cadet college.

Chief Minister of Sindh presented Sindh’s traditional gifts to the new Commander Karachi, a spokesperson of the chief minister house said.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier in a meeting with Pakistan’s Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Niazi had called for providing opportunities to the children of fishermen n in Pakistan Navy and urged for encouragement to the fishermen to join the navy.

“The fishermen have a strong bond with the sea and their relation with the navy should be strengthened,” Shah stated.

