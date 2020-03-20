11 new coronavirus cases emerge in Karachi, raise Pakistan’s tally to 475

KARACHI: 11 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karachi on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 249 in Sindh and 475 in Pakistan.

All the new cases emerged in the port city, the provincial health officials confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 458 in Pakistan.

Yesterday, a third patient of the COVID-19 was released from a hospital after recovery. The patient was a resident of Hyderabad.

