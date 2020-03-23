39 new COVID-19 cases in Sukkur, 3 in Karachi take Sindh’s tally to 394

KARACHI: 41 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh on Monday, 39 of them were detected in Sukkur pilgrims while three in Karachi, taking the provincial count of COVID-19 cases to 394, reported ARY News.

The Sindh Health Department said 39 new cases were detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur on return from Iran via Taftan border. Three coronavirus positive patients surfaced in the port city, raising Karachi’s tally to 133.

There a total of 88 cases of local transmission in Karachi so far, the health officials said.

Update of #Covid_19 cases in #Sindh as on 23.03.2020 Sindh:

-Positive: 134

-Cured: 4

-Deaths: 1

-83 cases out of 134 in Sindh are of Local Transmission Pilgrims Sukkur:

-Positive: 260

-Negative: 1780 Total Cases in Sindh: 394

Patients Under Treatment: 389#SindhHealth — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 23, 2020

Overall 99 more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in different cities of the country in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 875.

According to the details, out of the total, 394 cases were reported in Sindh, 246 in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 71 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

