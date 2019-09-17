223 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: More than 223 new dengue cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, 110 people were confirmed with infection of the mosquito-borne disease at PIMS Hospital, whereas, 36 more people were taken to the hospital during this period.

Moreover, the virus was detected in 15 persons at FGH and 98 in Poly Clinic, sources said.

Earlier on September 15, the district health department had confirmed that 1,499 patients are diagnosed with mosquito-borne disease dengue in Rawalpindi division so far, a report forwarded to the Punjab government read.

Sources told ARY News that the district administration of Rawalpindi forwarded a detailed report to the Punjab government over the outspread of dengue fever among the citizens.

According to the report, overall 1,499 persons are confirmed with the infection of dengue virus so far, whereas, 10 cases were reported from Chakwal, 8 from Attock, 2 in Jhelum.

The report signalled spread of the mosquito-borne disease as 548 cases were reported in last week and 84 people confirmed with the virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district.

At least three people were confirmed with dengue fever during the last seven day in Attock district and 2 in Jhelum and one in Chakwal as per the statistics of the report.

It may be noted here that a district magistrate had imposed Section 144 to deal with the outbreak of deadly dengue virus in the federal capital Islamabad on September 12.

