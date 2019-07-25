New districts, tehsils to be formed in Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that a committee has been constituted to form new districts and tehsils in the Punjab province.

This he stated in a meeting with lawmakers of the national and provincial assembly, belonging to the Faisalabad division.

New districts and tehsils will be carved out in the light of suggestions put forth by the committee, the minister stated.

The chief minister assured the legislators to address their issues on an urgent basis, in addition to affirming release of funds for projects on a priority basis.

He said the government has accorded an exemplary development package for the Faisalabad division. “There are 500 development projects in the Faislabad division and Rs152 billions will be spent on them.”

Moreover, the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Faisalabad will be made operational again, Buzdar said. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was also present during the meeting, which continued for four hours.

