New economic team to restore investors’ confidence: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Thursday said that restoration of investors’ confidence was the top priority of the government and added that the new economic team would gradually boost the economy, ARY News reported.



Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said that State Bank of Pakistan’s newly appointed Governor Dr Raza Baqir was a renowned economist and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi was a tax affairs expert.

He said that Shabbar Zaidi was a capable technocrat and added that he had never been the part of any government. Qureshi said that Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was given a major responsibility in a difficult time.

He said that they had left high salaries, perks and returned to homeland hence they should be given chance to serve the nation.

The foreign minister said that Jahangir Khan Tareen was the part of PTI and added that they always presented the narrative of the party.

Qureshi said that the State Bank of Pakistan monitored the value of dollar. He said that opposition should carry on strikes if it considered it beneficial for the country.

The foreign minister said that they wanted to resolve all the regional issues and added that Pakistan was ready to negotiate with the new Indian government.

