The big mid-season update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now live with new modes, new maps, new weapons and operators, and features to the multiplayer shooter.

The update also adds new content to Warzone and lays the groundwork for continuing updates throughout the rest of the season.

New Modes

According to the details, this mid-season update has added new maps and modes, with more on the way to drop in the coming days ahead. Some of them will drastically change the flow of a match, putting emphasis on long-range fights or even altering how you have to approach Zombies.

A new Multiplayer mode Dropkick has been added in which teams battle to hold a briefcase which is carrying nuclear launch codes.

In the Dropkick, the one who holds the briefcase gets access to a pistol, while the rest of the team tries to keep them safe.

In Zombies, you can play the new Cranked mode in which a constant countdown timer can only replete by taking down zombies. You’ll constantly be on the lookout to hunt down more zombies. Remember! If you take too long and run out of time, you explode.

New Maps

Players can start today in the Sanatorium map which is set in a Soviet experimental health retreat. The map will let you engage on land, sea, and air in the Ural Plains. Then on February 4, you can play Express in 6v6 mode.

This U-shaped map is based around a train station featuring two tracks that loop around the hall. Accompanying this update is the Firebase Z map that will be available in Zombies mode.

Additionally, the Playstation users get a pair of new Onslaught maps as well. If you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, you can currently jump into the new multiplayer Raid map, and then Express will join it for Onslaught mode on February 4.

New Weapons and Operators

New gear and operators are also part of the update, starting with the Wakizashi. The knife, traditionally a companion sword to a katana, has better reach than a standard knife but at the cost of some speed. You can unlock the Wakizashi with in-game challenges.

On January 21, you can gain Zenya Ossou as an operator. The heavy weapons specialist will be purchasable in the Store Bundle for Season One.

