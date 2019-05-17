New FBR chairman’s appointment challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: A petition challenging the appointment of Syed Shabbar Zaidi as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Ali Muhammad, a grade-19 officer of Inland Revenue, moved the petition, making the federal government and the new FBR chairman as respondents.

He stated in his petition that the government appointed Mr Zaidi as FBR chairman on May 9 on an “honorary basis/pro bono basis.” Mr Zaidi has been working as a partner of a private chartered accountant firm, he added.

“According to the law laid down by the IHC, under the FBR Act, a person from private sector may be appointment Chairman of the FBR in the exceptional and extraordinary circumstances through a duly advertised process,” the petitioner argued, adding the court had previously set aside the appointment of Arshad Ali Hakim, a person from the private sector, who was appointed on a two-year contract in a similar manner by the government.

Read Also: No legal obstacle in appointing Shabbar Zaidi as chairman FBR: Farogh Naseem

He contended, “There is no law which permits that the post of the FBR chairman be filled on an honorary basis.”

Besides, Ali said Mr Zaidi has “neither requisite experience nor qualification in tax administration nor of even working in any significant magisterial or administrative position in any private organisation comparable to FBR.”

Hence, the petitioner pleaded with the court to declare his appointment as illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect.

Comments

comments