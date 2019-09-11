New LG system will empower locally elected representatives: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the new local government system, being introduced in Punjab will bring revolution in the lives of the people, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Khan while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday regarding the new local government system to be introduced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that under the new LG system locally elected representatives will be fully empowered so that they do not face any problems regarding development and resolution of the problems of their areas.

The meeting was briefed about the main contour of the local government system to be introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province.

“Unlike the past, the new system will focus on the transfer of development funds to the local level. This will help to resolve the basic problems of the people,” said PM Imran.

Read More: Ease of doing business govt’s top priority: PM Imran

The Prime Minister said the new local government system will not only enable the people to directly elect capable and eligible representatives at Tehsil and Municipal level, but it will also strengthen the political parties.

He was confident that fully empowered representatives will devote their full energies for the development of their areas and redressal of the problems of the people.

Comments

comments