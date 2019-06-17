Web Analytics
New lunar calendar challenged in PHC

PESHAWAR: A petition challenging a newly launched lunar calendar was filed in the Peshwar High Court (PHC) on Monday.

The petition states that Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced this year’s date for Eidul Azha which is expected to fall on August 12.

As per Quranic teachings, it is necessary to sight the moon with naked eyes to determine date for the commencement of the Islamic month of Zil Hajj, the petition says and requests the court to restrain the ministry from publicizing the calendar in question.

Earlier this month, Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that Eidul Azha will fall on August 12 (Monday) while the first month of the Islamic calender, Muharram, will begin on September 1 (Sunday).

“According to the Hijri calendar, Eidul Azha will fall on Monday, August 12 while Muharram will begin on Sunday,” he tweeted.

