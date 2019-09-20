Six new medical teaching colleges to be opened in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to build six new medical teaching colleges across the province in a move to promote education among youth, ARY News reported on Friday.

The medical teaching colleges will be constructed in Laki Marwat, Karak, Haripur, Waziristan and Bajaur, whereas, hospitals comprising 500 beds will also be built beside it.

The announcement was made by the KP health minister Hisham Inamullah Khan, saying that the provincial government will allocate land for the establishment of medical colleges under the public-private partnership.

Hisham Khan termed the announcement as ‘a gift to students in KP’ from the provincial government.

He also announced that modern machinery will be installed in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital across the province in order to provide the proper medical facilities to the citizens.

Comments

comments