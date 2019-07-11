New police order being implemented in Sindh: IG Kaleem Imam

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that Police Order-2002 was being implemented in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the provincial police chief confirmed that IG’s powers were not slashed in Police Order-2002 and added that transfers and postings were being made in consultation with the IG.

On the occasion, he admitted that incidents of suicides and tribal clashes were increased in the province and added that at least 250 people ended their lives in only Mirpur Khas district during one year.

He said that major reason behind the rising incidents of suicides was poverty. The IG said that ratio of FIRs were also increased in Karachi during the current year.

Earlier on June 26, Sindh government had imposed Police Order- 2002 amendment bill, granting all the powers of transfer and posting in police department to the provincial chief minister.

Sources had said that the provincial government had imposed the amendment bill via a notification under Article-116 after the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had again rejected the bill.

Under the new law, the provincial government would form a district public safety commission, comprising members of local government, legislators and civil sociality.

