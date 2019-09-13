New policy to help boost industries in Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the new industrial policy will prove to be a game changer for promoting industries in the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore, CM Buzdar said that every effort will be taken to promote industrialization and investment in province, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives will be given to industrialists for setting up industries in these zones.

The chief minister said that a committee had also been constituted which will soon submit comprehensive recommendations in this regard.

Minister of Industry and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary Industries, Secretary Finance and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Earlier on July 9, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that the new industrial policy will bring prosperity and development to the nationals.

CM Usman Buzdar, in his statement, had said that the implementation of the new industrial policy will create employment for 1.2 million citizens.

“Efficiency of approximately 500,000 workers will be enhanced under the new policy besides efforts to meet target growth of industrial sector up to 10 per cent annually,” the chief minister had said.

