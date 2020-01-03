A new video-enabled rearview mirror from automaker Aston Martin will look to put an end to blind spots once and for all.

The UK-based manufacturer is planning to unveil the Full Display Mirror (FDM) next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas – a rearview mirror co-developed with Gentex, a manufacturer of car parts, that integrates three separate video feeds.

The two side cameras are built into the car’s exterior mirrors, while the rearview one is mounted on the roof. If they malfunction or you’re driving through inclement weather, you can instead use the display as an auto-dimming mirror.

It’s also possible to tweak the unit to show a combination of mirror and camera views if that’s what you prefer. Another nifty feature is that the unit will automatically alter the three video feeds from the external cameras anytime you adjust its position.

Aston Martin says the ability to switch between video-enabled streams and traditional mirrors gives its newest system an advantage over other more digitally-centered counterparts.

