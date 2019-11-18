New Sri Lankan president thanks PM Khan for ‘warm wishes’ on poll win

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for “warm wishes” on his victory in the country’s presidential poll.

“I thank PM @ImranKhanPTIand people of Pakistan for your warm wishes,” he tweeted in response to Prime Minister Khan’s tweet in which he had congratulated the former on his victory in the Sri Lankan presidential elections.

“I look forward to further enhancing the already warm relations with Pakistan & will endeavour to encourage peaceful and harmonious coexistence and economic progress in the SAARC region,” he added.

I thank PM @ImranKhanPTI and people of Pakistan for your warm wishes. I look forward to further enhancing the already warm relations with Pakistan & will endeavour to encourage peaceful and harmonious coexistence and economic progress in the SAARC region https://t.co/O8P4WIzGMW — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) November 18, 2019

Yesterday, the prime minister had tweeted: “Congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on victory in Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Pakistan looks forward to working closely with him & with Sri Lanka, for further deepening & broadening our brotherly ties & close cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity of our people.”

