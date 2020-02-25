New tool to unroll Twitter threads into one single post

A bot will probably help you out from getting annoyed of clubbing a thread of Twitter messages which sometimes create difficulties to follow it.

The newly-created tool is @threadreaderapp that is called ‘unrolling’ a thread for combining a series of tweets into one piece of text by using the keyword ‘unroll’.

You have to follow two easy ways to activate the bot:

1. ‘Simply reply the tweet’

The user, who realises a lengthy series of messages on Twitter to follow, should simply reply ‘@threadreaderapp unroll’ in the comment box of any tweet from any person.

The bot will be activated to compile all pieces of the thread into one single post and it will tweet you back with a link to a post. However, it could take a few minutes to complete the task.

It is unnecessary to worry about selecting any particular tweet in the threat as the bot will automatically synchronise the collection of messages in its actual sequence.

2. ‘Retweet the thread’

The second option for making it happen, a user can also retweet the message by choosing ‘Retweet with comment’. You can summon the bot for merging the pieces into one by adding the same command, ‘@threadreaderapp unroll’.

This step will also let keep you away from accidentally responding to the original poster and disrupting conversation people might be having.

If a thread gets updated?

The bot will recompile the thread from head to bottom of the unrolled thread when a user clicks, ‘Force a refresh’, on the post which was already have been requested to be clubbed into a piece of text.

Responding a particular tweet?

If a user is willing to respond a particular tweet from the unrolled version, simply hover over the text of the specific Twitter message and click it. The action will take the user back to the original tweet.

Private user, locked account

There is some limitation as the bot is a free service. the tool may not be able to access tweets for unrolling your desired posts if it, “@threadreaderapp’ is blocked by a person who is a private user, or suddenly gets their account locked.

