Commerce ministry to conduct interviews for new trade officers

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Ministry has decided to conduct interviews for the recruitment of new trade officers in foreign countries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The progress is made on the appointment of 43 trade officers in foreign countries by the Commerce Ministry.

The ministry took the decision to conduct interviews of the successful 80 candidates from September 16 to 18 as the Balochistan High Court (BHC) permits the government to continue recruitments process, sources said.

According to officials, the ministry will make maximum efforts to finalise appointments of new trade officers till September 30. They added that the process was stopped due to stay order of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

It may be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given deadline to complete the appointment process of the trade officers in foreign countries till August 30.

Earlier in July this year, the Ministry of Commerce had issued notification for the promotion and transfer of officers.

Syed Rafi Basheer Shah of Commerce & Trade Group has been promoted to Grade-21 officer and appointed as Director General (DG) Directorate General of Trade Organisations.

Dr Nazir Lateef was posted as DG Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development who was previously performing duties as Joint Secretary of Commerce Ministry.

