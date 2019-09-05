New traffic laws to be introduced in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to introduce new traffic regulations complying with the international standards in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a high-level session chaired by Interior Minister Ijaz Shah which directed the concerned authorities to start the implementation of the new traffic regulations.

Under the new law, a driving licence would be suspended after issuance challan for three times. Fines will be imposed over smoking while driving, whereas, front seat belt declared mandatory.

Moreover, the law will enable legal action against the superintendent police (SP) and duty officer over traffic jam without any proper reason.

The interior minister said that the deadline for the implementation of the latest orders is September 30 and the authorities must initiate a social media campaign for public awareness.

