New year brings Snowfall in northern areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The New Year brings frosty weather in the upper parts of the country including Murree, Naran, Swat, Gilgit-Baltistan and other parts of northern areas.

The heavy snowfall in the areas of Murree, Nathiagali, Abbottabad, Ayubia and other mountainous areas of the country have disturbed the daily routine there.

Spokesperson of Met Office has informed that the continuation of rainfall in Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra & Muzzafarabad will lead to more cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Furthermore rainfall is also expected in Lahore, Sargodha, Zhob, Quetta, Peshawar, Mardan and related areas.

Many tourists have started visiting these places to enjoy the freezing weather, but some of the people are stranded on the way due to blockage of roads by heavy snowfall.

The minimum temperature recorded yesterday was -09°C in Skardu, -05°C in Kalam,-02°C in Chitral, Dir, Malamjabba & Kalat, -01°C in Malamjabba, Kalat and Kalam.

