New Year’s Eve: Karachi restaurants, business centres to shut at 8pm

KARACHI: All restaurants and business centres across Karachi will close at 8pm today as part of security arrangements and measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus on New Year’s Eve.

The decision to close all businesses earlier than usual on the evening of December 31 was made at a meeting presided over by Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Sheikh on December 29.

“Owing to security reasons and on the request of Police Department, I am directed to convey to you the direction of Commissioner Karachi Division to please ensure the closure of all the restaurants and business places at 08:00 PM on the eve of New Year 2021,” read a letter written by the assistant commissioner (General) to all the deputy commissioners of the city.

The commissioner had further directed the police to keep Seaview beach and its surroundings open for the public to revel the joyous occasion of New Year and called for security and traffic arrangements in this regard.

He instructed the police and city administration to ensure the implementation of the government-prescribed SOPs to halt the spread of Covid-19. He issued directives for taking strict action against those indulging in aerial firing and one-wheeling.

