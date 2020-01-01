Our favourite New Year wishes from celebrities in 2020
The New Year has officially kicked off all across the world and our local stars are ringing in 2020 in style. Many of them have taken to social media to reminisce memories and reflect how 2019 went by.
Here’s how celebs bid farewell to 2019:
Mawra Hocane
Actress Mawra Hocane took to Instagram and shared that “Little did I know this year would be about moments I can’t put to words, feelings I can’t explain & making room for happiness & healing & believing that I deserve it.” She is grateful to 2019 for new lessons, for leading her to new people & places and for all strength to make it through.
Little did I know this year would be about moments I can’t put to words, feelings I can’t explain & making room for happiness & healing & believing that I deserve it. Thank you 2019 for teaching me so much when I thought I might not learn anymore, for leading me to people & places I couldn’t even imagine for myself & for the strength to make it through all the good days & not so good days . Here I am with a Big big smile & a happy heart. Thankyou💋 #farewell2019 So so grateful & looking forward to #2020 like…. P.S share what you learnt this year in the comments & May be I can learn a thing or two more before we ring in 2020 💫🧚🏼♀️🎂🧿💕💕☀️🤞🏻😁
Wasim Akram
Former cricketer Wasim Akram hopes that the best in life is coming everyone’s way in 2020.
May the coming year be full of successes and fulfilled ambitions for you with the best in life coming your way . Happy 2020 .#fireworks #NewYearsEve2020
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 31, 2019
Feroze Khan
The actor shared a picture with his wife Alizeh on New Year’s Eve and said “I couldn’t have asked for a better 2019 there’s not one bit I would change for anything.” He prays that all the noise turns into music in 2020 for everyone out there.
– I couldn’t have asked for a better 2019 there’s not one bit I would change for anything …. Allah has been super merciful and kind I am praying all the noise turns into music in 2020 for all of you out there. Remember me and my loved ones in your special prayers. HAPPY 2020 !! 🔔 🎉 💓 #ONLYWAYFROMHEREISUP #FK #FEROZEKHAN #ONLYTHEBEGINNING #ALLHUMDULLILAH #BISMILLAH
Ayeza Khan
The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram to reminisce the best moments of 2019–performing Hajj with her husband Danish Taimoor, buying a new house, her children’s birthday celebrations and playing Mehwish in hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.
“I have accomplished a lot this year; As a wife, as a mother and especially as an actress. For all that, I thank Allah and only Allah. Unexpected miracles happened this year in my favor. At times, it felt like I was helpless and was down but every time God helped get back up and always got me the best endings,” she wrote.
She added that because of her faith in God, she knows the endings will always be in her favour so she is all set for 2020!
I have accomplished a lot this year; As a wife, as a mother and especially as an actress. For all that, I thank Allah and only Allah. Unexpected miracles happened this year in my favor. At times, it felt like I was helpless and was down but every time God helped get back up and always got me the best endings. I don’t know what the next year will bring but because of Hajj, my faith in God has led me to believe that no matter what happens, the endings will always be in my favor. So thank Him and have faith even if you are in the most difficult time of your life. God never wants bad for you, and after every bad comes good. Im ready for the next year, the next decade. Happy 2020!
Maya Ali
The starlet shared that this was the best year for her. “This year was a little more special for me, where there were a lot of new relations made, there were also some that I lost.”
“Parey Hut Love gave me so much love and a family too and it will always be with me forever and ever, now let’s welcome 2020 with open arms and make duas too,” she added.
That moment… 2020 is here, there’s a lot to share and a lot to say… This was the best year with so many beautiful moments, experiences, laughters and also tears… This year was a little more special for me, where there were a lot of new relations made, there were also some that I lost… Thank you to all my fans for their love throughout so many years… Life doesn’t stay the same it has to keep moving and it will continue to do so… Parey hut love gave me so much love and a family too and it will always be with me forever and ever, now let’s welcome 2020 with open arms and make duas too… May this year bring a lot of happiness and positive changes into all of our lives… Life is too short to complain and to cry let’s make it worthy, be humbled make every moment unforgettable… Let’s not try to break hearts and not spread hate… May ALLAH keep showering His blessings upon all of us… Ameen Happy new year to you all…🤗🥳💃🏻
Aagha Ali
The Tumhare Hain actor hopes 2020 brings happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.
Happy New Year 2020! May this new year brings happiness and prosperity in your life! pic.twitter.com/CPuMW6UWeQ
— Aagha Ali (@AaghaAli) December 31, 2019
Humayun Saeed
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star’s wish of ending 2019 by performing an Umrah came true. He shared a picture of himself standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah on New Year’s Eve. “Bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with prayers and best wishes for all of you and our beloved Pakistan,” he wrote.
Always wished to begin my new year at this most sacred place. Alhamdulillah, my wish came true this year. Bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with prayers and best wishes for all of you and our beloved Pakistan. May Allah bless us all with His infinite mercy and fill the next year – and every year after – with prosperity, love, peace and lots of happiness for all of us. Happy new year! I pray that 2020 is better for each and every one of us. Ameen
Iqra Aziz
The newlywed actress spent New Year’s evening with her husband Yasir Hussain at the beach. “Happy New Year everyone. I hope and wish we all accomplish our new year resolutions this year too,” she posted on Instagram.