Our favourite New Year wishes from celebrities in 2020

The New Year has officially kicked off all across the world and our local stars are ringing in 2020 in style. Many of them have taken to social media to reminisce memories and reflect how 2019 went by.

Here’s how celebs bid farewell to 2019:

Mawra Hocane

Actress Mawra Hocane took to Instagram and shared that “Little did I know this year would be about moments I can’t put to words, feelings I can’t explain & making room for happiness & healing & believing that I deserve it.” She is grateful to 2019 for new lessons, for leading her to new people & places and for all strength to make it through.

Wasim Akram

Former cricketer Wasim Akram hopes that the best in life is coming everyone’s way in 2020.

May the coming year be full of successes and fulfilled ambitions for you with the best in life coming your way . Happy 2020 .#fireworks #NewYearsEve2020 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 31, 2019

Feroze Khan

The actor shared a picture with his wife Alizeh on New Year’s Eve and said “I couldn’t have asked for a better 2019 there’s not one bit I would change for anything.” He prays that all the noise turns into music in 2020 for everyone out there.

Ayeza Khan

The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram to reminisce the best moments of 2019–performing Hajj with her husband Danish Taimoor, buying a new house, her children’s birthday celebrations and playing Mehwish in hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

“I have accomplished a lot this year; As a wife, as a mother and especially as an actress. For all that, I thank Allah and only Allah. Unexpected miracles happened this year in my favor. At times, it felt like I was helpless and was down but every time God helped get back up and always got me the best endings,” she wrote.



She added that because of her faith in God, she knows the endings will always be in her favour so she is all set for 2020!

Maya Ali

The starlet shared that this was the best year for her. “This year was a little more special for me, where there were a lot of new relations made, there were also some that I lost.”

“Parey Hut Love gave me so much love and a family too and it will always be with me forever and ever, now let’s welcome 2020 with open arms and make duas too,” she added.

Aagha Ali

The Tumhare Hain actor hopes 2020 brings happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.

Happy New Year 2020! May this new year brings happiness and prosperity in your life! pic.twitter.com/CPuMW6UWeQ — Aagha Ali (@AaghaAli) December 31, 2019

Humayun Saeed

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star’s wish of ending 2019 by performing an Umrah came true. He shared a picture of himself standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah on New Year’s Eve. “Bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with prayers and best wishes for all of you and our beloved Pakistan,” he wrote.

Iqra Aziz

The newlywed actress spent New Year’s evening with her husband Yasir Hussain at the beach. “Happy New Year everyone. I hope and wish we all accomplish our new year resolutions this year too,” she posted on Instagram.

