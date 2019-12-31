New Years Eve: Restaurants closed on orders of commissioner Karachi

KARACHI: In a prior order that was issued by the commissioner Karachi asking restaurants to close down on New Year’s Eve at 11 pm on Tuesday, December 31 an hour before the clock struck in 2020, ARY News reported.

Local police made their way to various tea stalls and restaurants across the city to ask them to shut down the shop and follow instructions.

Those that refuse to abide will be dealt with severely, in accordance to law said law enforcement agencies.

Youngsters, thrill-seekers and those willing to celebrate and welcome the new year have started making their way towards the beach in the metropolis.

With new year’s eve on the cusp, many have started making their way to sea view where the city’s biggest celebrations are being held to welcome the year 2020.

Pashtun youngsters were observed dancing in the streets at various locations alongside sea view ready to bid 2019 farewell and welcome the new year with new zest and vigor.

