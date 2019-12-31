New Years Eve: Sindh Rangers, Karachi police finalise security details

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Karachi Police held a collaborative meeting on Tuesday to discuss and finalise security preparations for New Year’s Eve tonight, ARY News reported.

Law enforcement officials will not put up security checkpoints in the city to avoid undue nuisance to those willing to celebrate.

Read More: New Year’s Eve: Decision for ban on pillion riding in Karachi changed

Motorbikes without silencer and one-wheeling are strictly prohibited and will be taken action against by law enforcers.

Those indulging in over speeding will also be stopped and dealt with in accordance with the law, aerial firing is also strictly prohibited and can lead to jail time.

Those willing to bathe in the sea on the occasion of New Year’s Eve will also be stopped and if found doing so, they will be charged a fine.

District police and traffic wardens will hold their pre-assigned positions for the evening.

80 mobiles of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and 100 motorbike riding rangers officials will keep a keen eye on the festivities across the city.

Read More: ‘Visit Pakistan’ video to be showcased on London’s New Year’s Day Parade

A make-shift control room has also been made at sea view to keep the activities in check.

All U-turns on sea view road will be kept closed for the duration of the evening, the law and order departments decided.

Comments

comments