Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


New York and five other states to work together on reopening amid coronavirus

US coronavirus states reopen

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware said on Monday that they planned to coordinate on a plan to reopen businesses and schools after getting the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

The governors, who all spoke to the press via conference call, did not provide specifics on the timing of any reopening and indicated that while coordinating they would alter their approaches based on the needs of each state.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

E-commerce firm to add 75,000 jobs as online orders surge

Pakistan

Sindh govt starts wheat procurement, establishes centres: food department

Business

ADB announces $20 bln virus rescue package

Business

ECC approves additional allocation of 200,000 metric tons of wheat to USC


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close