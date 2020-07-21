WATCH: New Zealand PM meets her TikTok lookalike

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met her lookalike Melanie Bracewell in Wellington.

In a hilarious TikTok video which went viral online, Bracewell, a 24-year-old comedian, can be seen pretending herself to be the prime minister while PM Jacinda Ardern acted as if she is the fan.

Bracewell said, “It’s me Jacinda Ardern, I obviously have a lot of fans out there so I like to get selfies with my fans sometimes.”

Meanwhile, PM Ardern appears as Bracewell places her arm around her pretending she is her fan.

She asks, “Hi, what’s your name?”

“Jacinda,” Ardern replies laughing.

“Nice to meet you. Okay, that’s enough,’ she says as she pulls away.

In the video, Melanie can be seen wearing the same wig as Jacinda’s hair, making a similar face while recording the video. The video has received more than 0.4mn views, with around 17,000 likes.

A user wrote, “The way @jacindaardern excitedly says “Jacinda” is so perfect,” while another praised the PM with the comment, “We have such a kind, caring PM with so much energy, enthusiasm for our people. @jacindaardern has changed our perception of politics. It doesn’t need to be dirty. Let’s keep moving.”

the makeup, the accent, the smiles. amazing. uncanny. — ashley (@ashleygraf_) July 17, 2020

i absolutely luv this energy for u both — hayley 🍆 (@iggplant) July 17, 2020

