LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was found lying on a pavement in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The baby is believed to have been dumped on the pavement in a Lahore locality a few hours after her birth.

A citizen spotted the infant lying on the footpath and took her to Jinnah Hospital where he left her before hurrying away.

According to hospital officials, the baby is out of danger.

Earlier, on April 16, the corpse of a newborn baby was found to be stolen from a grave.

Shuja ur Rehman had a son born to him after seven years, however, the infant died soon after the birth.

When the child was buried in Badami Bagh cemetery, his grave was dug and the corpse was stolen by a beggar who then used it to seek alms from the public.

