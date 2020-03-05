WATCH: Newborn girl abandoned at sewer rescued

An abandoned newborn girl was rescued from a garbage heap after a neighbour noticed tiny cries coming out from the place.

It was not known as to how long she remained at the heap wrapped in a plastic bag before a neighbour noticed her whimpering and called the rescue authorities in Brazil.

The military police officials rushed to site and saw her partially covered in waste. She was shifted to a hospital.

The Military Police wrote on social media that the officers “were sure everything was fine with the baby and were “happy for having saved her”.

The State Secretary of Health said the baby was in a stable condition and video of the baby being bathed has now been shared on social media.

In the clip, a nurse can be seen bathing the tiny baby as an onlooker says “She’s so cute!”

The case has been reported as an attempted homicide and the police are working to identify the girls’ parents.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.

