Newborn kidnapped from hospital in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A newborn boy was kidnapped from the Civil Hospital in Bahawalpur on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a woman, Mansha, resident of Head Rajkan was admitted to the gynaecology ward of the hospital a few days back. Later, she gave birth to a boy after undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile, a woman contacted the family, pretending herself very poor, and sought financial support. The family decided to hire the woman as a maidservant to look after the newborn boy and the mother.

On Thursday night, the woman took the newborn boy from her mother, saying that she was going to clean him. In the meantime, she managed to escape from the hospital.

When a security guard stopped the woman at the main gate of the hospital, she showed him a copy of the NIC of the newborn’s father and said that she was the grandmother of the infant.

Police have registered a case and launched investigations into the kidnapping.

Earlier on January 17, the police had claimed to have busted a gang involved in the abduction of newborns from hospitals and maternity homes in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police West Fida Hussain had told the journalists that police, on a tip-off, had conducted raid near a private hospital in Orangi Town and had arrested a woman among two members of the gang.

