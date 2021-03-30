Photo of newborn having long, pointed nails sparks outrage

A photo of a newborn having long and pointed nails has sparked outrage on social media with netizens warning that it could lead to serious injuries to the child.

The photo, shared on Facebook, shows a woman’s hand gripping the tiny hand with pointed nails. The infant appears to have had a manicure with fake nails. The advert was shared with the caption: “I can do your babies nails…cheap rates.”

Social media users were quick to point out the dangers of having long fingernails in babies. Then there were many who were disgusted and angered by the manicure.

Netizens while raising concerns for the child said babies often poke themselves in the eyes leaving a scratch even without nails and in the current satiation, it could lead to greater harm.

“I could understand painting a baby’s nails, but giving them fake ones? It’s too dangerous! They constantly are touching their faces, so it could really do damage to their eyes. It’s better to wait until they are a lot older,’ a user wrote.

The authenticity of the photo could not be verified as some social media users also termed it a work of photoshop.

