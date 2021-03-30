Newborn attends valima reception of parents

KARACHI: A newborn baby boy in Pakistan attended his parent’s valima reception and made history, ARY News reported.

A couple belongs to Punjab’s Hafizabad district, Rayan Sheikh and Anmol, got married on March 14, last year and the next day their valima ceremony was to be held but the provincial government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 15, 2020, so their reception could not take place.

The couple then got the chance to complete their marriage rituals by arranging valima reception on March 23. They appeared at the ceremony with their two-month-old son, named Muhammad bin Rayan.

The pictures of the couple carrying their minor baby boy in valima got viral on various forms of social media.

Talking in ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, the couple said they are happy to attend their valima reception along with their son, Muhammad Bin Rayan. Recalling the past, Rayan said they faced problems as their valima reception was delayed almost a year.

“People kept on asking, when will the valima reception take place.”

The couple said they were blessed with a baby boy in January this year. Replying to a question, the bride, Anmol said she is overjoyed after the birth of the baby boy and gaining popularity on social media.

The bride said, “When I was a kid, I always used to ask my parents where I am in their wedding movie.” But surely, my son will not ask this question from us, when he will grow up, she added.

The couple thanked everyone especially their families for making the event memorable and extending prayers for their bright future.

