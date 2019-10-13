Newborn rescued from hospital’s toilet in Tando Muhammad Khan

Tando Muhammad Khan: A newborn was found abandoned inside Memon Charitable Hospital’s toilet in Tando Muhammad Khan ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, unidentified people threw the newborn inside the hospital’s toilet and fled the scene.

جب نومولود کو پھیکنا ہی تھا تو اس کو جنم ہی کیوں دیا کیا ماں اتنی ظالم ہوسکتی ہے Posted by Kamil arif journalist on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Passers-by rescued the infant after hearing his cry and shifted him to the hospital where doctors are trying to save the life of an infant.

“The doctors are trying their best to save the life of a newborn who was found alive from the toilet of a hospital in critical condition,” said SSP Abid Baloch.

Read More: Body of newborn found in hospital waste in DG Khan

SSP Tando Muhammad Khan said that police has started inquiry against suspects who thrown the infant inside the hospital’s toilet.

It must be noted that Tando Muhammad Khan has become a killing field for newborns from past months.

ARY News program ‘Zimedaar Kaun’ recently held a program over the increasing number of newborns deaths in Tando Muhammad Khan, but yet no action was taken by the Sindh government.

Comments

comments