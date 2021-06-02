Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo debuts with 2021’s biggest album

18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo channeled all her teen angst into her debut album Sour and the stunt has paid off royally!

Rodrigo landed atop the Rolling Stone album chart for the week of May 21-27 with Sour, which dropped on May 21, reported Rolling Stone. The 11-track album managed to score 302,100 total album-equivalent units, beating out Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for the top spot.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough for a debut, Rodrigo also managed to dominate Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart with nine of her songs off of Sour rounding up the Top 10 – the pop-punk track Good 4 U landed in at the top, besting K-Pop group BTS’ Butter which snagged the second spot.

The rest of the top 10 compromised of eight other Rodrigo songs, including, Deja Vu, Traitor, Brutal, Enough for You, Happier, Favorite Crime, Drivers License, and 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.

Now that’s some smashing debut chart action!

