Newly-married girl commits suicide in Karachi, family demands probe

KARACHI: A newly-married girl has allegedly committed suicide in Surjani Town area of Karachi, whereas, the family of the deceased demanded a thorough probe over suspicion of her murder by the in-laws, ARY News reported on Monday.

The deceased girl was reportedly named as Beenish, who has allegedly committed suicide after being married to Zafar three months ago.

Family members of the girl alleged that Beenish’s in-laws have murdered her and now they were trying to hide their crime as suicide.

The deceased girl had visited to meet her parents a few hours ago before the report of her death came forth.

Read More: Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children in Quetta

Surjani Police has been reported by the family and sought a thorough investigation into the incident.

Police said that post mortem examination of the deceased girl was performed over the request of the family and the dead body was shifted to Edhi Foundation’s cold storage.

“The situation will be cleared after the emergence of post mortem report,” police officials said.

Moreover, police officials have taken four persons including Beenish’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law until the conclusion of the investigation.

Comments

comments