Newly-wed couple killed in Buner over ‘viral video on social media’

couple kill KP free will marriage social media Buner

BUNER: A couple who married a month ago out of their own free-will was shot dead on Friday in the Buner district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province by the father of the groom allegedly over a viral social media video, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the firing incident occurred within Daggar police remits of the district after a man opened fire on his son and daughter-in-law, who married a month ago out of their own free will.

“The motive behind the murder is said to be a video that has gone viral on social media,” they said. The investigators said that they had shifted the bodies to a hospital and are probing the matter from all angles.

Killings of the couples who have married out of free will have been reported frequently in the country and recently a young couple was killed in the name of honour, days after they tied the knot out of their own free will in Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read More: Woman allegedly kidnapped by own family over ‘free-will marriage’

They said the couple had contracted a free-will marriage against the will of their parents a few days back. An FIR of the incident has been registered and an investigation launched to arrest the culprit(s).

