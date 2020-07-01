Web Analytics
News reporter mugged at knifepoint during live broadcast

A news reporter was mugged during a live broadcast reportedly by a homeless man who pulled out a knife and snatched her cellphones in Brazil.

The CNN reporter, Bruna Macedo, was reporting the rising water level in Teté River due to heavy rain near Bandeiras Bridge in São Paulo on Saturday morning.

The suspect appeared in the background looking over a bridge barrier while Bruna Macedo spoke with her anchor colleague, Rafael Colombo, Dailymail UK reported.

The man had slowly walked towards Macedo and pulled out a knife on her. The reporter handed one of her two cellphones to him after taking a couple of steps back. She subsequently handed over a second cellphone to the mugger who immediately fled the scene.

Colombo told Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo that Macedo was not injured and that she returned to the CNN center after the incident. ‘She had a terrible scare, but she is fine,’ said Colombo.

