KARACHI: The son of newspaper hawker, Anas Habib, who bagged top position in the intermediate commerce exams in Karachi, called on CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

Anas Habib is the son of a newspaper hawker who bagged the first position in the intermediate commerce exams in Karachi.

The CM Sindh congratulated the first position holder student over his brilliant performance in his educational curriculum. He said, “Your father, educators and family deserve felicitation and those students exhibiting outstanding educational performance are beloved to me.”

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah ensured Habib for the provision of complete support by the provincial government in getting higher education and also took the phone number of the student, the spokesperson added.

“If you face any problem, feel free to directly contact me anytime,” says the chief minister.

The father of Anas Habib has been was also presented a shield of Chief Minister House to Anas’ father on the occasion and also gifted a book on Sindh’s economy to the position holder student.

Anas Habib had secured 969 marks out of 1100 in the Higher Secondary School Certificate annual examinations 2019 Part-2 Commerce group.

Talking to ARY News, Anas Habib said that he was very happy on the momentous occasion and added that he turned his father dreams into reality. He also expressed gratitude towards his teachers and said that he complied with the exceptions of his tutors. Anas said that he wanted to become a CSS officer.

