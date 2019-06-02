Web Analytics
Next budget will be killer one, says Hamza

Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said on Sunday Pakistan is passing through a critical juncture of history.

Speaking at a press conference in Model Town, the PML-N leader slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman saying his interview to a journalist lent credence to his statements about the corruption watchdog’s head.

“There is an unholy alliance between [PM Imran Khan] Niazi and NAB,” he alleged and asked the NAB chief to furnish evidence to substantiate the accusations he [Javed Iqbal] had hurled at him in the interview.

“If the NAB fails to prove anything against me, I will request the LHC chief justice to form a larger bench over the NAB chairman’s interview,” said Hamza.

Slamming the government’s economic policies, he said the country’s economy is in tatters. “Upcoming budget will be a killer budget,” he added.

The PML-N leader said the bureau shared the blame for ruining the economy. “GDP growth rate has dropped to 3 per cent,” he lamented.

Condemning the death of children at Sahiwal District Headquarter Hospital, he said the incident has exposed the provincial government’s performance.

