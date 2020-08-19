Next Karachi mayor will be from PPP, claims Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday claimed that his party would sweep the upcoming local body elections in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club today, Saeed Ghani said that the next Karachi mayor will be from PPP. He said that they would win the upcoming local government elections in the metropolis and gift the top slot to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Saeed Ghani said that the mandate given by the people to his party had been snatched in Karachi. He said that they will get elected their mayor from the metropolis in next polls.

Read More: Last chance for PPP to deliver in Karachi: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Earlier on August 16, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and provincial lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman had said that it was the last chance for PPP to deliver in the city, otherwise the Centre would use its legal options for improving the situation.

We had given them one more chance to deliver in Karachi, the PTI leader had said after a joint committee comprising of representatives from the federal and provincial governments was formed to resolve issues faced by the city.

He had said that all political parties need to sit together for development in the city. “The formation of the provincial committee is in the interest of the masses,” the PTI leader had said.

