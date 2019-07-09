LAHORE: The Ministry of Interior Punjab has notified an initiation of crackdowns against illegal NGOs (Non Government Organizations) operating in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A decision has been made to act against non-registered and illegal NGOs in the province and action will be taken against them after formal approval, sources claimed.

Organizations involved in doubtful and shady practices would also be strictly monitored and action would be taken against them if found involved in nefarious activities.

A decision on the fact would be undertaken after a formal approval by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior issues an official order on the matter.

Earlier,US State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, on December 5, 2018 had said the United States “regrets” Pakistan’s decision to expel 18 international ‘aid agencies’ from the country.

Nauert, in a statement, said many of the 18 groups had worked in the country for years, employing thousands of Pakistanis and working to improve the lives of ordinary people.

Read More: NGO moves court against ban on cycle rally of transgender, women

A total of 27 international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) received expulsion orders late last year, but 18 appealed.

The Interior Ministry on Oct 17 had barred 18 International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) from working in Pakistan and ordered them to leave the country within 60 days.

The 18 banned NGOs included nine from the United States, three United Kingdom and two from Holland, in addition to one each from Ireland, Denmark, Italy and Switzerland.

The Ministry has allowed 141 NGOs to continue their activities, while directing 72 NGOs to complete their documentations.

As per the instructions issued by the ministry, it will be mandatory for all NGOs to acquire an annual audit from the audit firm of the interior ministry. A total of 68 NGOs have accepted the rules and regulations of Pakistan.

Comments

comments